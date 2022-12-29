Sparrow Health System lifts some COVID-19 visitor restrictions

E.W. Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow Specialty Hospital in Lansing are lifting many of the visiting restrictions that were first put into place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lansing-based hospitals will no longer require visitors to check in in the hospital lobby. Patients with COVID-19 will be allowed an unlimited number of visitors per day (although only one at a time), as opposed to the only two visitors allowed a day previously.

But visitors are still required to wear personal protection equipment to try to prevent the spread of virus, which has resulted in 2,988,654 cases and 40,767 deaths in Michigan since the first detection here in March 2020.

"The changes are aimed at better supporting our patients and their medical needs since an important aspect of care and healing is having loved ones present when possible," Sparrow Health System said in a news release.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and its Michigan counterpart MIOSHA "are also no longer enforcing COVID screening rules and there is a general industry trend of lessening visitor restrictions," according to the health system, which is in the process of merging with the University of Michigan Health system.

Visitors are still required to wear a face mask and to be free of signs of illness. Visitors are limited to those 12 years and older. Teens 12 to 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Only two people are allowed to visit a single patient at a time. Those that violate rules may be asked to leave.

The changes came after the Michigan Health and Human Services Department reported 10,927 cases of COVID-19 during past week, which equated to an average of about 1,561 cases per day. It represented a nearly 24% decrease from a daily average of 2,046 cases a week prior when 14,323 cases were added.

The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.

The visitor policy changes are only for the E.W. Sparrow Hospital and the Sparrow Specialty Hospital. Other Sparrow hospitals are not changing their restrictions.

Regular visiting hours are between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Sparrow policies are a contrast with visitation policies at Corewell Health East, where no visitation usually is allowed for COVID-positive patients.

The Corewell system makes exceptions allowing one support person or parent to visit a day if the COVID-positive patient is a woman in labor, a child 21 years or younger or an adult with a disability.

Corewell also bans all children under 5 years from visiting the system's hospital patients except under "extraordinary circumstances, such as severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations" because of an increase in viruses such as RSV and the flu.

All visitors age 5 and older are required to wear a mask during visits because of the sharp increase in respiratory viruses in addition to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, according to Corewell East policy.

