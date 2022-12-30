A look back at 2022 in Michigan with 22 key stories

The Detroit News

The year that was 2022 in Michigan was marked by brilliance and tragedy, hope and heartache. Change came through the courts, the voters and the state's universities, making a whirlwind of a year.

The lighter moments had thrill-seekers getting big air on Belle Isle's Big Slide. The tougher ones included residents in Gaylord rebuilding their lives following a devastating tornado.

Detroit's beloved hip-hop icon Eminem had a big year starting with the Super Bowl and ending with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Miggy cooly collected his 3,000th hit with a single into right field before his adoring Comerica Park fans.

Prominent hiring and firing at the state's leading academic institutions offered dramatic developments behind closed board doors. Meanwhile, frustration over lingering pandemic governance blocked Detroit's bridge crossing with Canada.

The year shifted toward heated political battles with Michigan Democrats sweeping top offices and reclaiming control of the state Senate and House for the first time in 40 years. Part of the blue wave was energized by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade in June in a watershed moment in America.

Here's a look back at 22 of 2022's most significant developments in Michigan.

The University of Michigan campus community was rattled in January when the University's Board of Regents unanimously voted to fire President Mark Schlissel after an investigation found inappropriate conduct with a subordinate.

The investigation, launched after an anonymous complaint in December, uncovered that Schlissel had used his university email account to correspond with his employee "in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University," according to a statement from the board. The email exchanges, in which Schlissel told the employee he was "lonely" and attempted to tempt her with knish, were released publicly by the board.

The revelations came to a university still charting a path forward after former UM Provost Martin Philbert left the university in 2020 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and in the wake of the Robert Anderson scandal, in which the late sports doctor was accused of thousands of incidents of sexual assault and sexual abuse dating back to the 1970s.

Mary Sue Coleman became interim president after Schlissel's termination as president and served until October, when Santa Ono became the 15th president of UM.

Schlissel remains a tenured professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology. The school reached a settlement with Schlissel in the spring that calls for a paid one-year leave of absence, after which he may return to the faculty with a six-figure salary and receive health insurance upon his retirement.

General Motors Co. kicked off 2022 by making the largest single investment in its history in its home state. The automaker confirmed Jan. 25 it would spend $7 billion at four Michigan sites, mostly for electric vehicle manufacturing. The investments will create 4,000 new jobs, the Detroit automaker said.

Specifically, GM and LG Energy Solution are building a $2.6 billion battery cell manufacturing plant in Delta Township near Lansing. It’s one of four planned U.S. battery plants to support the automaker’s EV future. GM is also investing $4 billion at its Lake Orion assembly plant in Oakland County to transition it for electric pickup production starting there in 2024. Orion currently makes the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV.

The automaker is spending another $500 million at its two Lansing assembly plants to support gas-powered vehicle production.

GM’s announcement came four months after Ford Motor Co. stunned Michigan leaders by investing $11.4 billion with a partner in Kentucky and Tennessee for EV projects. Michigan’s failure to land the Ford investment prompted state lawmakers to develop a fund to support major investments, including GM’s. The Detroit automaker was approved to receive more than $820 million in incentives.

The Beaumont and Spectrum health systems merged on Feb. 1, creating a supersized hospital system that combined Beaumont’s dominance in southeast Michigan with Spectrum’s dominance in west Michigan.

The new health system, temporarily named the BHSH System, has a combined 22 hospitals, 305 outpatient locations and 64,000 employees. While the new system was expected to give patients access to more and better services, health industry analysts warned the merger could eventually lead to higher prices.

The health system was renamed Corewell Health in October, with the former Beaumont hospitals forming the Corewell East division and the Spectrum facilities becoming part of Corewell West.

For nearly a week in February, a blockade of truck drivers shut down the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor and Detroit — blocking a crucial U.S. Canadian border crossing and trade route.

The blockade started Feb. 7. It sprang out of a protest at the Capitol in Ottawa against COVID-19 restrictions and a vaccine mandate for truck drivers.

The blockade shut down the flow of commercial traffic from Canada into the U.S. Officials rerouted commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the U.S.-Windsor Tunnel remained open to passenger traffic.

Thousands of trucks carrying millions of dollars worth of goods cross the bridge each day. At the time, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said those crossings represent more than $100 billion in bilateral trade every year. The shutdown caused production disruptions for the Detroit automakers, which have plants and suppliers in Canada and which rely on parts flowing across the border every day.

The blockade ended Feb. 13 after Windsor police began arresting the remaining protesters near the bridge. Leading up to that, officials in Ontario had declared a state of emergency and a judge in the province had granted an injunction ordering the protesters to leave. Numerous vehicles were seized and dozens of protesters were arrested.

A fire ripped through the clubhouse at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, and with catastrophic damage leaving the landmark as a "total loss." The fire was believed to have been an accident, possibly started by a heater or propane tank during patio construction work.

Firefighters and clubhouse workers were able to salvage many of the precious artifacts, including championship-trophy replicas, before the building went up in flames.

The clubhouse, with its huge white columns, was built in 1922 and modeled after George Washington's residence, Mount Vernon. The venue has hosted major golf tournaments with the best golfers in the world, in addition to multiple U.S. presidents and other heads of state.

"It's a tough, tough day," said Rick Palmer, Oakland Hills club president. "It's really a devastating day for Oakland Hills, for the golf community, for our members, for our staff. There's so much history. But the blessings are, nobody was injured and everybody got out of the building."

Members have since approved a proposal to replace the historic clubhouse at a cost of about $50 million with a total facility-upgrade cost of more than $80 million.

The parents of the Oxford High School in February were ordered to stand trial in the mass shooting that killed four students and wounded seven others, and their attorneys appealed their case all the way to the state’s highest court, which temporarily halted the proceedings.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with four counts each for the slain victims — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. Each felony charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The Crumbleys’ trial is on hold while a state appeals court decides whether there was sufficient evidence for the parents to stand trial. But in October, their son, Ethan, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting and faces up to life in prison without parole.

“This is a big deal because, in theory, the Court of Appeals could dismiss the entire case if they feel there is not enough evidence that the parents’ conduct caused the deaths of the Oxford students,” Birmingham defense lawyer Wade Fink told The Detroit News.

One year later, in the midst of their grief and sadness, the friends and family of the four slain students have found ways to honor their loved ones.

The Myre family created 42 Strong, the Tate Myre Foundation, a peer-to-peer mentoring program for young people. One of Madisyn Baldwin’s best friends and other Oxford students formed No Future Without Today, is a student-led nonprofit that works toward curbing gun violence and increasing opportunities for mental health resources.

Jill Soave, the mother of Justin Shilling, wants to start a foundation in her son’s name that would focus on conservation in Michigan, planting trees, clean water and things that are good for everyone's mental health. The family of Hana St. Juliana is planning a terraced garden full of colorful flowers called Hana’s Garden.

In April, a west Michigan jury acquitted two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and deadlocked on charges against the two alleged ringleaders in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent U.S. history.

Defense lawyers raised questions about FBI agent conduct by arguing that investigators and informants entrapped the four men, a band of social outcasts who harbored anti-government views and anger over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer. The verdicts came almost 10 years after the acquittals of five members of the Hutaree militia following a trial in Detroit.

Daniel Harris of Lake Orion and Brandon Caserta of Canton Township were immediately freed after nearly two years behind bars, with Caserta telling supporters it was his “best birthday gift ever” while his relatives yelled “Happy Birthday” inside the Grand Rapids federal courtroom.

A mistrial was declared for plot ringleaders Adam Fox of Potterville and Barry Croft of Delaware. But in October, prosecutors ended up getting convictions for Fox and Croft in a second trial that culminated with sentencing this past week with Fox receiving 16 years in prison and Croft nearly 20 years. The co-defendants are appealing over the judge’s handling of the trial.

Amid public outcry for transparency, police in Grand Rapids released videos that showed a White officer fatally shoot a Black man following a struggle that ensued April 4 during a traffic stop.

In roughly 20 minutes of footage, officer Christopher Schurr can be seen wrestling with 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya before firing his weapon into the back of Lyoya's head. The video appears to show Lyoya trying to gain control of the officer's stun gun during the struggle.

The former police officer will stand trial for second-degree murder, a state district court judge ruled. Lyoya’s family, meanwhile, filed suit in federal court in early December, accusing the city and Schurr of multiple civil rights violations, as well as gross negligence and willful misconduct.

The countdown to Miguel Cabrera’s career-defining 3,000th hit was the talk of the end of the 2021 season, and the anticipation spilled into the early part of 2022. On April 22, Cabrera ended all the suspense, with a first-inning single off the Colorado Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela.

Cabrera became the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history with 3,000 career hits and just one of seven players with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, joining the elite company of Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Eddie Murray.

"I was nervous because I wanted to get my 3,000th hit here in Detroit," Cabrera said. "Especially after what happened last year with the 500th home run (on the road). I wasn't able to get it here.

"So that was really special because I wanted to do it here in front of my fans and in my hometown. I'm really happy."

Cabrera announced that the 2023 season would be his last.

An EF3 tornado swept into the Gaylord area on the afternoon of May 20, killing two and injuring more than 40 people while damaging multiple homes and businesses in the wake of its destruction. It moved at 55 mph and took about three minutes to go through town.

The two victims in their 70s were found at the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Gaylord said the tornado touched down near the Alba highway area and entered Gaylord near the mobile home park and traveled across M-32. Such an event is rare in Gaylord, said Jim Keysor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station there.

"We haven’t had a tornado actually strike Gaylord. You can look back to records going back to 1950," he said. "The last big direct-impact severe weather event was September 1998, when there was significant damage with 100 mph straight-line winds."

Cereal City, also known as Battle Creek, received shocking news in June when Kellogg Co. decided to split into three companies and move the corporate headquarters of the largest one, focused on snack foods, to Chicago.

The two businesses focused on cereals in North America and plant-based products (led by the MorningStar Farms brand) will remain based in Battle Creek following the split, which is expected to happen before the end of 2023. The third portion of the company, which represents 80% of Kellogg’s sales — from Pringles and Pop-Tarts to Eggo and international cereals — will have a campus in Battle Creek, where Kellogg was founded in 1906.

The news alarmed residents, leaders and business owners in Battle Creek, where Kellogg employs 2,000 people and is a central piece of the city’s identity.

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision on June 24 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined abortion rights in the U.S. Constitution, leaving policy decisions to the states.

The decision had ripple effects across the nation, including Michigan, where the battle over abortion rights took on increasing significance in light of a long-dormant state law banning abortion. Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban was stopped from automatically getting enforced because of prior state court injunctions that anticipated the high court’s decision. A scramble for abortion services nationwide spiked demand for abortions in Michigan as other states shuttered their clinics after the rollback of Roe v. Wade. Michigan remained among the majority of states that still allowed abortion.

In the fall, voters approved a statewide ballot proposal enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution.

At about 2 a.m. July 1, Michigan lawmakers approved a record $76 billion state budget, including $1 billion in spending on special projects that were negotiated by legislative leaders behind closed doors.

The situation reflected the state’s positive financial picture as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic but also the secrecy that often hides decision-making in Lansing.

The $1 billion spending spree directed state funds to benefit the plans of private developers, campaign donors, political interest groups and entities tied to lawmakers themselves, a Detroit News investigation found.

Some lawmakers weren’t aware projects in their own districts received grants until weeks after the budget vote, like a $20 million appropriation for a nonprofit set up to assist a large development in Ann Arbor. One legislator, House Minority Floor Leader Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, said that arrangement appeared to be "shady as hell.”

Allegations that well-known Michigan political figures were involved in a plot to collect and examine voting machines came to light in 2022 and reshaped the state’s campaign landscape.

In August, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office revealed claims that nine individuals engaged in a conspiracy to gain improper access to tabulators as they attempted to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Nessel, a Democrat, sought a special prosecutor to consider charges against the group because one of the people involved was Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, a lawyer from Kalamazoo. Others entangled in the claims were state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.

The group's efforts involved convincing local clerks to hand over tabulators, taking the tabulators to hotels or rental properties in Oakland County, breaking into the machines and performing "tests" on the equipment, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson was selected in September to handle the case. So far, no decision on whether to charge the individuals has been announced.

Detroit’s Belle Isle created a national sensation in August when it reopened and then quickly closed the island's historic giant slide after riders were seen going airborne while coming down too fast.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials decided to retouch the slide’s surface with wax, after pouring water on the slide to slow down riders didn’t work as well as expected, officials said.

DNR parks and recreation ranger Todd Schultz said there were no serious injuries, but TV comedians had fun showing video of people going airborne as they slalomed down the slide.

Michigan State University faced another leadership upheaval this fall when President Samuel Stanley resigned, saying he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees.

Stanley's Oct. 31 resignation came after a weeks-long saga that began in September when reports emerged that trustees had asked Stanley to leave his post early over issues related to the university's handling of sexual misconduct issues. Though he defended his leadership and rallied many on campus to his side, Stanley said in the end that he "could not, in good conscience, continue to serve this board." For their part, the trustees that had pushed for Stanley's exit said that they had concerns over how the university's Title IX office handled reporting and compliance and raised broader issues of trust and transparency between the administration, the board and the campus community.

It was the latest chapter in the university's efforts to heal and move forward after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. MSU's provost Teresa Woodruff was named interim president on Oct. 31 — the school's fifth leader since news of the Nassar scandal broke in 2016.

The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has always been an intense one. But in the moments after the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory on Oct. 29, what had been the standard sniping between the teams and their fanbases over the years boiled over into something much more significant.

As Michigan State’s players were walking up the tunnel at Michigan Stadium to the locker room, two Michigan players — Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows — also headed toward the Wolverines’ locker room in the shared tunnel while most Wolverines players were on the field, celebrating the victory.

Two separate incidents broke out as Green was involved in an altercation with Michigan State’s Khary Crump and Jacoby Windmon, while McBurrows was attacked by a group of Michigan State players, including Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Zion Young, Brandon Wright and Justin White, as seen on video recorded by The Detroit News. All seven Michigan State players, including an eighth — freshman Malcolm Jones — were suspended by MSU coach Mel Tucker.

In the weeks that followed, Crump was charged with felonious assault for swinging his helmet at Green, as seen in a video from ABC. Windmon was charged with misdemeanor assault while Grose, Brown, Young, Wright and White were charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault.

Michigan State’s suspended players all missed the final four games of the season — Jones was reinstated before the final game of the season but did not play after not being charged in the incident — a punishment the Big Ten said was sufficient while adding eight games to the suspension of Crump, if he is to return next season.

The conference also fined Michigan State a record $100,000 while Michigan was reprimanded for not meeting the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. While the incident hardly slowed Michigan’s march to the Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Michigan State’s season was affected significantly as the Spartans went 2-2 over the final four games to miss a bowl game.

Crump has accepted a plea deal on his felony charge that likely will allow him to avoid jail time while the others await court dates in January, though all have been reinstated to the team by Tucker.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office launched a wide-ranging probe into former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield this year, examining allegations he was involved in what investigators described as a criminal enterprise.

Chatfield held the top position in the state House in 2019 and 2020. He was a prolific political fundraiser with close ties to lobbyists and someone whom other Republicans once viewed as a potential future candidate for governor.

But his sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, accused him of sexually assaulting her beginning when she was about 15 years old. Those claims led to further scrutiny of Lee Chatfield’s financial and political actions, the scrutiny has already spurred calls to change how Lansing operates.

While he has denied wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged, court documents obtained by The Detroit News in October revealed state investigators were probing possible allegations of embezzlement, bribery and campaign finance violations. The newspaper reported in December that Chatfield repeatedly received personal benefits from clients of one lobbying firm, Governmental Consultant Services Inc., while providing the firm’s employers preferential treatment.

Eminem kicked off the year by performing at the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige in February, taking a knee during his performance to protest police brutality. It was the start of what turned out to be a huge legacy year for the Detroit rapper, as he celebrated the 20th anniversaries of both “The Eminem Show” (in May) and “8 Mile” (in November) and released his second greatest hits set, “Curtain Call 2,” in August.

But there was no bigger honor than when Slim Shady was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made in May and he joined the Hall on Nov. 5 at a glitzy, star-studded ceremony in downtown Los Angeles. After performing a medley of hit songs (he was joined on stage by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran), Eminem took the mic to say his thank yous, and ended up rattling off a list of more than 100 MCs from hip-hop’s golden age, calling them his mentors and thanking them for making the music that saved his life.

His list was alphabetical, starting with numbers (2 Live Crew, 2Pac, 3rd Bass), and he breathlessly listed off his list of names, both famous rappers (Nas, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube) and local heroes from back home (Awesome Dre, Merciless Ameer), giving them all their moment in the spotlight.

It was his way of recognizing those who paved the way for him, as well as a way to slyly acknowledge the Rock Hall’s noted lack of hip-hop representation within its ranks.

“Those were my rock stars, man, and I just want to say, like, those are just a few of the names that I hope will be considered in the future for induction,” he said. “Because without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be here. I know I wouldn’t.”

Michigan Democrats dominated the midterm statewide election in November as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson easily won reelection and the party reclaimed control of the state Senate and House for the first time in 40 years.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s rollback of Roe v. Wade, giving abortion decisions back to the states, ended up helping the Democrats. A proposed abortion rights constitutional amendment was backed by Democratic candidates and was overwhelmingly approved by voters, ending a 1931 law that banned abortion.

The victories, which occurred as a divided Republican Party struggled to raise money for its statewide candidates at the top of the ticket, provided Democrats with a chance in 2023 to reverse decades of GOP policies and overturn a Capitol culture that has catered to Republicans.

For the second straight season, Michigan upended Ohio State, ending years of futility in the bitter rivalry, a 45-23 thumping, winning at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the charge for the Wolverines, with four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing.

Donovan Edwards had touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards late in the game to help secure the win for Michigan, in front of 106,787 fans.

The victory over the Buckeyes was the springboard to Michigan winning the Big Ten East Division and then its second straight Big Ten title after beating Purdue the following week.

The Wolverines finished their first 12-0 regular season and advanced to the Fiesta Bowl, where they were set to face Texas Christian for a spot in the national title game against the winner of the other semifinal, featuring top-ranked Georgia and fourth-ranked Ohio State.

Challengers notched major wins in the United Auto Workers’ first-ever direct election of top leaders.

The election, results of which were reported in early December, resulted in challenger candidates unseating incumbents in a number of key races for spots on the Detroit-based union’s 14-member International Executive Board, including numerous regional director positions, two international vice president spots and the secretary-treasurer role. The race for president is headed to a runoff that will see incumbent Ray Curry face off against challenger Shawn Fain.

The election pitted a slate of candidates who were affiliated with the Reuther Administrative Caucus, which effectively had control over the IEB for more than 70 years, against independent candidates and a slate of challengers who ran on promises of reform.

For about seven decades, rank-and-file UAW members elected delegates from their locals who then elected IEB members. But members voted in a referendum last year to implement a “one member, one vote” election system. The referendum was one of the conditions of a consent decree the UAW reached with the Justice Department following a landmark corruption scandal that resulted in numerous convictions and the installation of a court-appointed monitor to oversee the union.

Even as some races head to a runoff and some incumbent IEB members held on to their seats, the results marked a sea change in UAW leadership. It comes at a critical time for the union, which faces the electrification of the automotive industry, a new round of contract negotiations with the Detroit automakers starting next year, and crucial organizing drives, among other tasks.