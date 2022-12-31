Archbishop Allen Vigneron, area Catholics react to Benedict XVI's death

The Detroit News

Michigan's Catholic community on Saturday reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, calling him a "great gift" to the church.

Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit, who Benedict appointed as Archbishop of Detroit in 2009, recalled Benedict's many "gifts" in a statement Saturday morning.

"While his many gifts have long been evident — his penetrating intellect, his piety, his courage — what most resonates with me now is his profound humility and the gentleness with which he exercised his ministry," said Vigneron. “God was good to his Church in Our Holy Father Pope Benedict, and he was generous to us in his service. Let us return the favor by praying fervently for him, that he may be welcomed quickly into the kingdom."

The Vatican announced that Benedict died Saturday at his home in the Vatican at age 95. Pope Francis, his successor, will celebrate Benedict's funeral Mass on Thursday.

Paul A. Long, president of the Michigan Catholic Conference, said the Pope Emeritus composed for the Catholic faithful "and the broader world a memorable trilogy of encyclical letters that advanced the Christian virtues of love and hope."

"The Pope Emeritus reminded all that God is Love," said Long in a statement Saturday. "We recall with fondness Benedict XVI’s visit to Washington, D.C. and New York City in April 2008, particularly his speech on the South Lawn of the White House and the Masses which he celebrated at Nationals Park and Yankee Stadium, leaving behind a message of truth, freedom and justice."