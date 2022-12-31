Divers rescue driver trapped inside submerged car in Grand Rapids river

Grand Rapids — Divers with the Grand Rapids Fire Department's water rescue team rescued a person trapped inside a submerged car in the Grand River Saturday morning.

They were informed about a car in the Grand River at 10:59 a.m. and responded to the scene by 11:02 a.m. The vehicle had reportedly jumped a snowbank behind a hotel on the 200 block of Ann Street, according to a news release. The initial 911 caller reported that the car was overturned about 150 feet from the shore.

The department's water rescue team entered the river, found the vehicle and confirmed a person was inside the car. The person was trapped inside an air pocket, the department said. Divers used battery-operated extrication tools to force the car door open and remove the victim.

The victim was responsive and talked when removed from the river and taken to a Grand Rapids area hospital, the department said. It's unclear if the driver had any injuries.

Rescue divers performed a sweep of the area surrounding the accident and confirmed there were no other victims. Divers secured the vehicle for removal from the river by Bud’s Wrecker Service.

This is the first rescue performed by the Grand Rapids Fire Department's dive team since they became operational in September.

