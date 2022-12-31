Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'

Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018.

In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a lower court had erred when it prevented defendant Theresa Gafken from arguing during her trial that she was under duress at the time when she evaded a police traffic stop and hit three other vehicles after running a red light.

“The trial court’s order preventing (the) defendant from raising a duress defense to a second-degree murder charge…was (an) error, and it was not harmless,” the Supreme Court said in a summary of its ruling.

“A defendant is constitutionally guaranteed the right to a meaningful opportunity to present a complete defense, and duress is a common-law affirmative defense.”

In October 2018, a St. Clair County judge sentenced Gafken to 20-30 years in prison for fleeing a Port Huron police officer during a traffic stop, driving through a red light and striking three vehicles, killing 48-year-old Kristine Donahue of Chesterfield Township, and injuring three others.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruling reversed a Court of Appeals ruling and vacated Gafken's conviction, remanding her case back to St. Clair Circuit Court.

Since the fatal April 11, 2018 crash, Gafken has maintained that one of the passengers, Michael Scandalito, held a gun to her ribs and threatened to kill her if she pulled over for the officer.

According to Gafken, the threat to her life triggered her post-traumatic stress disorder from a prior experience with domestic violence. Her lawyers sought to argue that she was in a state of duress when the accident occurred, but a St. Clair County judge prevented Gafken's attorneys from presenting that theory at trial by barring her testimony and blocking expert witness testimony.

After an unsuccessful petition in the state Court of Appeals, Gafken sought relief from the Michigan Supreme Court, which heard arguments on her case in October. In this week's ruling, the high court reversed the appeals court decision and ruled that Gafken was entitled to use the duress defense because she was charged under the so-called depraved-heart murder theory, meaning someone acted with malice.

“Depraved-heart murder does not present the choice between sparing one’s own life or taking the life of an innocent; rather, the choice presented is to lose one’s life or commit a lesser felony than intentional murder,” Justice Bridget McCormack wrote in the majority opinion. “The denial of the defense, coupled with the trial court’s exclusion of any evidence that (the passenger) threatened (the) defendant, effectively left (the) defendant with no defense at all."

Justices Richard Berntstein, Megan Cavanagh and Elizabeth Welch joined McCormack in the majority.

Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement and justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano dissented. In her dissent, Clement argued that the Court of Appeals had "reached the correct result" when it denied Gafken's appeal.

“Duress is an affirmative defense which excuses a defendant’s culpability for a crime,” Clement wrote in her dissent. “...Keeping all other circumstances the same, a defendant with the intent to kill and a defendant with the intent to create a very high risk of death or great bodily harm with the knowledge that death or great bodily harm is the probable result will be found guilty of the same crime: second-degree murder.”

Gafken’s legal saga has played out in local and state courts since 2018. On the morning of April 11, 2018, Gafken was speeding through the streets of Port Huron in a Chevy Camaro. A police officer attempted to pull her over after she was observed driving twice the speed limit in a 25 mph zone. Instead of pulling over, Gafken kept driving, with her vehicle hitting more than 100 mph as the police chase ensued. The chase ended after Gafken ran a red light and crashed into three other cars, leaving one person dead at the scene and another severely injured.

The St. Clair woman was charged with second-degree murder and hit with multiple counts for injuring someone while operating a vehicle while intoxicated under the influence of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

But Gafken said the high-speed chase had occurred under duress. There were three other passengers with her when the cop pulled up behind her, including Scandalito, who was on parole at the time. Gafken has said Scandalito held a gun up to her ribs and threatened to kill her if she pulled over.

When the case went to trial in September 2018, her attorneys sought to argue that Gafken was under duress and of diminished capacity, saying the threats from Scandalito had triggered her PTSD she incurred as a child. A St. Clair County judge barred the lawyers from allowing the defendant to testify about the abuse and her mental state prior to the accident. Her legal team was also blocked from calling an expert witness to the stand to testify.

Ultimately, a jury delivered a guilty verdict on the second-degree murder charge and Gafken was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped the lesser operating while intoxicated charges before trial.

Gafken petitioned the Court of Appeals in 2019. After that court rejected her appeal, she filed her case with the Supreme Court. Oral arguments were heard in October.

