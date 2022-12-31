These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year.

From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.

“We broke several additional record high temperatures today!” the National Weather Service's Gaylord outpost said Friday in a Facebook post.

Temperatures recorded Friday in Alpena, Gaylord, Sault Ste Marie and Pellston all broke previous daily records for Dec. 30, according to the National Weather Service.

With a daily high of 55 degrees Friday morning, Alpena beat the previous record high for Dec. 30 of 51 degrees, which was recorded in 1936.

Pellston, in Emmet County, saw the biggest jump to its daily high, posting a temperature of 55 degrees on Friday, up from the previous record of 42 degrees that was set in 2004.

In Gaylord, Friday's high of 49 degrees surpassed the previous record of 42 degrees, set in 2002.

The National Weather Service posted a picture on Facebook this week showing the melted snow on its Gaylord property, marking a quick thaw from last week’s pre-holiday blizzard.

“Warm moist air is so detrimental to snow depth. Keep in mind the office had about 25 inches on the ground Christmas Eve,” the weather service office in Gaylord wrote in the post.

The temperature in Sault Ste Marie on Friday morning reached 49 degrees, beating the previous daily high of 45 degrees set in 1936. Meanwhile, Traverse City registered temperatures of 56 degrees, a tie for the city’s record which was also recorded in 1936.

Downstate, temperatures were unseasonably warm Friday but fell short of breaking previous records.

In Detroit, the National Weather Service recorded a high temperature of 54 degrees on Friday, a few degrees shy of the record high of 59 degrees set in 1884. The record low for Dec. 30 was set just four years earlier, with nighttime temperatures sinking to negative 10 degrees in 1880, according to National Weather Service data.

Detroit's record-high temperature for New Year's Day was 65 degrees in 1876, but this year temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s over the holiday weekend.

