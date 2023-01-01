Livengood: Michigan Legislature's term limits experiment begins anew

Ten years ago in December, Betsy Coffia was among the estimated 10,000 protesters outside of the Michigan Capitol decrying the Legislature's swift passage of a right-to-work law that then-Gov. Rick Snyder said was not on his agenda.

She also was protesting the Republican-controlled Legislature for jamming through a new emergency manager law during that December "lame duck" session, after she and thousands of other residents spent months gathering signatures and winning voter support for repeal of the controversial law at the ballot box the previous month.

“It taught me a hard lesson about how little Snyder and the Republicans respected the work the people did (in repealing the law)," said Coffia, a social worker by trade whose career trajectory into political activism was spurred that year by Snyder and the Legislature's governing decisions.

A decade later, Coffia, a Democrat from the once rock-ribbed Republican territory of Grand Traverse County, is coming to Lansing with an agenda that includes repealing the labor law that made union membership optional in unionized workplaces.

Coffia and the 53 other new members of the House of Representatives are the first new arrivals to Lansing in the dawning of a new era of voter-imposed term limits in Michigan (the 110-member House is getting a total of 57 new members this year, three of whom are senators moving over to the lower chamber).

Starting in this new year, the time limits have changed. A constitutional amendment approved by Michigan voters in November will allow Coffia to serve up to 12 years instead of the six-year limit that voters enshrined in the state Constitution in 1992. The new term limits allow up to 12 years in either chamber, meaning senators can serve three, four-year terms instead of the previous limit of two terms.

Representatives starting their third terms, including House Speaker-elect Joe Tate of Detroit, could serve another three two-year terms in the House under the constitutional amendment. That means Tate and members of his Democratic leadership team won't have an immediate stopwatch running over his tenure because it's not automatically and arbitrarily limited to two years.

Based on the recent history of House speakers, that's probably a good thing. The constant churn of legislators has enabled a culture in Lansing that's focused on short-term power instead of long-term policy. And the unfolding scandal surrounding Republican former House Speaker Lee Chatfield is evidence that a culture of lobbyist-fueled power and indulgences is broken.

"My hope is, (the new term limits) add some stability around the leadership of caucuses that might provide for somebody who's got some longer-term experience, especially in the House," said incoming Sen. Sam Singh, an East Lansing Democrat who will be majority floor leader in the Senate.

Singh previously served three two-year terms in the House, where he was the minority leader in the 2017-2018 term.

"I found, being in the minority all six of my years, that I was most productive near the end of my last three or four years because I was able to build relationships on the other side of the aisle," Singh said.

Michigan's shortest-in-the-nation term limits also tended to create short attention spans in the Legislature, resulting in a lack of focus on big systemic issues, such as the worsening outcomes in Michigan's public schools. Coffia is coming to Lansing with a list of issues that need to be addressed in her Traverse City-area district, starting with a severe lack of affordable housing and child care.

She also starts with the perspective that there's something inherently wrong with a state government that affords citizens the right to repeal a law — such as Public Act 4 of 2011, the emergency manager law — and then can turn around and pass a new one that's immune from another voter referendum because an appropriation was attached.

Adding money to the right-to-work and emergency manager laws was the trick Republican lawmakers and Snyder played in December 2012 to make sure residents like Coffia couldn't be a check on their power.

The state Constitution shields any law with an appropriation of tax dollars from being subject to a voter referendum. That was historically done to ensure the annual state budget wasn't subject to an annual vote at the ballot box, which would likely result in gridlock over the most parochial matters of how tax dollars are spent.

Instead, starting with the right-to-work and new emergency manager laws in 2012, the Republican-controlled Legislature started a decade-long practice of adding small-dollar appropriations to controversial bills to protect them from a referendum repeal.

“The Flint water crisis would not have happened had they not pushed that thing through lame duck and forced the emergency law back into the books and appointed emergency managers to run those cities, who didn’t listen to the community,” Coffia said.

One could argue the 2012 emergency manager law was essential in saving Detroit from a financial collapse the following year, allowing the city to shed $7 billion of crushing debt through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in 17 months. Detroit's emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, made tough decisions the mayor and City Council simply would not before he was appointed.

But it's also the same law that left a bean counter in charge of deciding which water source Flint residents should drink from — a disastrous decision that the Vehicle City still hasn't recovered from.

This new era of expanded term limits offers an opportunity for the Legislature to change its longstanding practices of insulating itself from accountability.

Democrats, who will now control the entire Legislature for the first time in 40 years, have a chance to banish the practice of referendum-proofing laws and open the Legislature and governor's records to public inspection.

As part of the term limits reform measure, the new Legislature must pass into law new personal financial disclosure requirements that all lawmakers, the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state have to adhere to.

Under the constitutional amendment, the minimum requirements include reporting assets, a description of liabilities, sources of income, gifts, future employment agreements and travel reimbursements.

The term limits and financial disclosure amendment, originally proposed by a group of former lawmakers and longtime Lansing observers, was watered down by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Lawmakers must only disclose travel paid for by a registered lobbyist, but this tells the public little else about what was paid for and where the lobbyist actually wined and dined the lawmaker.

If the new Democratic Legislature adopts the GOP plan, they would leave in place a loophole that Chatfield is believed to have exploited by simply having lobbyists or their clients make secret donations to a non-profit fund, which paid for his frequent travel.

The Chatfield scandal could serve as the guide for wholesale ethics and government reform in Lansing if Democrats can muster enough votes with their narrow 56-54 majority in the House and 20-18 edge in the Senate.

But for new members like Coffia, the experience of the Legislature literally locking the doors to the Capitol — as they did during the height of the raucous December 2012 right-to-work protests — has shaped their view that this critical government institution needs a new set of values.

“Having this really ugly experience of my state lawmakers just trampling all over us in lame duck was a big wake-up call for me that we need people in government who actually respect the will of voters and listen,” Coffia said.

