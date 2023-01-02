Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of central, west Michigan

The Detroit News

A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Monday for several counties in central and west Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in place for 13 counties: Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson.

AccuWeather also has issued a dense fog advisory for Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Monroe counties.

Visibility could be one quarter mile or less in dense fog, according to the weather service, which recommends drivers slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance between cars.

In southeast Michigan, the week begins with milder weather as a warm front lifts through the area later Monday, according to the weather service's White Lake office. Rain chances increase going into the evening with widespread rain continuing through much of Tuesday.

With temperatures expected to hit a high 60 Tuesday, it will feel "springlike," according to the weather service.