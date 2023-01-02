Michigan man fires AR-15 at New Year's Eve party with fireworks, kills two

A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year's Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two.

The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn't been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.

According to Patrol Sgt. Greg Pentland with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Lawrence is southwest of Kalamazoo. Police were notified at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

A group of roughly 10 were celebrating the new year in a wooded area. Two men were setting off fireworks about 100 feet away from the rest of the group, Pentland said. Shortly after midnight, the suspect got out an AR15 and made "an announcement," Pentland said, "that he was going to shoot."

He allegedly fired shots horizontally in the direction of the fireworks.

Jason Mccreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California was struck by a bullet in the head and died immediately.

David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township was hit in the abdomen and lower torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"As the investigation stands right now, we don’t think he intentionally shot either victim," said Pentland. "(But) it was a deliberate action to fire a gun."

Police are still determining if alcohol was involved and awaiting test results. They're also determining if fireworks were going off as the suspect fired.

Pentland said firearm safety is of the utmost importance any time.

"If the public or anyone in the community decide it’s a good idea to celebrate a holiday with a firearm, make sure the entire group know what’s going to happen," he said. "Once the bullet leaves the barrel of a gun, there's no taking it back."

Reckless discharge of a firearm causing death is a felony.