Corewell cardiologist: Bills' Damar Hamlin likely suffered rare blunt trauma

Corewell Health East cardiologist Justin Trivax said Tuesday that Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals was likely the result of a rare blunt trauma suffered on the field.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old, was given CPR on the field and an automated external defibrillator was used to restart his heart as teammates surrounded him. He received medical attention on the field for 19 minutes and was taken to a Cincinnati area hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Trivax said it was unlikely that Hamlin suffered the cardiac arrest from underlying or inherited heart rhythm problems or diseases, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or abnormal thickening of the heart muscle -- which results in an abnormal rhythm.

Medical officials have not publicized what caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Every case of cardiac arrest is different, and it is hard to speculate on Hamlin's current condition, Trivax said.

Video shows that after Hamlin had a routine-looking tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, he stood up, took some steps and fell to the ground.

"From the very first second that I saw it, it's almost certainly related to blunt trauma to the chest and unlikely related to any other cause of sudden cardiac death in an athlete," Trivax said.

"This is almost certainly something called commotio cordis, which is a phenomenon of a sudden and a blunt, usually perpendicular impact to the chest," he said. "It results in an abnormal rhythm called ventricular fibrillation where that bottom chamber, the left ventricle, really just quivers and the resultant condition is sudden cardiac death or a cardiac arrest."

Trivax's diagnosis was shared Tuesday by CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus, who told "CBS Mornings" that he believes the football player sustained blunt force trauma to his chest "in the exact right spot, at the exact right moment during his heartbeat," which caused the arrest.

The blunt trauma to the chest that causes commotio cordis in athletes is usually considered normal for the sport they play and is not associated with significantly higher magnitudes of athletic activity, Trivax said.

"It (the impact) has to happen at the most specific time during the heart cycle," he said. "While uncommon, commotio cordis is still one of the leading causes of sudden cardiac death in athletes."

There are about 15 to 25 cases of commotio cordis every year in the United States, and it is most common in sports where players don't wear chest pads, like baseball and martial arts, Trivax said.

The most important part of sudden cardiac arrest is delivering good CPR and providing the appropriate medical care afterward, he said. Quickly getting the heart back into a normal rhythm using an automated external defibrillator (AED) can be key, the cardiologist said.

"The concern actually that I had was: How did they get ... the pads off of him so they could put the pads on him and shock his heart back into rhythm?" Trivax said. "The longer that you're in this abnormal ventricular fibrillation, oftentimes, it's harder to get those patients or those athletes back into a normal rhythm."

It is standard practice to put cardiac arrest patients on a ventilator and induce therapeutic hypothermia, which lowers body temperature to reduce inflammation and enhance recovery of brain functions, Trivax said.

Athletes can be screened in advance for disturbances in their heart rhythm that may cause sudden cardiac arrest but most individuals who suffer from commotio cordis typically have structurally healthy hearts, Trivax said. Still, athletes can always be prepared.

"What we recommend is that everybody from children to adults should be well versed in performing CPR. ... That includes understanding how to use an AED," Trivax said. "Where is the AED in the gym? How far is it away from the football field? Who's going to know how to get that device if there is an event? Those are all really important things."

While rare, commotio cordis is an unavoidable consequence of playing sports, Trivax said.

Detroiters might remember a local case of commotio cordis in the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs. St. Louis Blues defenseman Chris Pronger took a slapshot to the chest while playing the Detroit Red Wings and collapsed shortly after. The situation is similar to what happened to Hamlin, but Pronger was back on the ice within four days, Trivax said.

"I think this is, it's a real sobering situation," Trivax said. "We will occasionally see this and so we just hope and pray that there's a good outcome here."

