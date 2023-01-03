Pandemic drives up number of low-achieving schools in Michigan

Fifty-four Michigan school districts and 112 schools entered into partnership agreements with the state to help improve academic outcomes for their students, state education officials announced in November — an increase over the previous year that reflects underfunding, a teacher shortage and the ongoing impact of COVID-19, officials said.

The partnership model aims to improve student outcomes in some of Michigan's low-performing schools and districts by providing them with resources and support from the Michigan Department of Education, intermediate or countywide school districts and local community partners.

MDE enters into partnership agreements with local districts that have schools scoring in the bottom 5% on the state's accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of 67% or less.

Last school year, there were 26 districts and 98 schools operating under partnership agreements with the state.

State superintendent Michael Rice said the underfunding of Michigan public school students, educators and education as well as a long-term teacher shortage and the pandemic have all worsened the problems low-achieving schools face.

"Unfinished learning during the pandemic has resulted in generally lower average student scores on the state's M-STEP assessments, locally administered benchmark assessments, and national (NAEP) assessments,” Rice said

The state places schools into three categories for specialized support in the partnerships: comprehensive support and improvement (CSI), additional targeted support (ATS) and targeted support and improvement (TSI).

State education officials said the number of schools identified for all three types of support increased this school year.

The number of schools identified for CSI increased to 255 in 2021-22 from 162 in 2016-17; schools identified for ATS went to 68 in 2021-22 from 60 in 2017-18; and schools identified for TSI rose to 138 this year from 63 in 2018-19.

Schools were eligible to exit CSI and ATS status if they showed improvement in math and English language arts proficiency over two years.

"Intermediate school districts across Michigan are invested in working with their local school districts and MDE in new and innovative ways to support teachers and positively impact student achievement," John Severson, executive director of the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, said in a statement. "We understand the urgency to help and are ready to serve."

Educators in K-12 partnership districts — schools formerly labeled as low-performing — faced more problems with student behavior, enrollment losses and chronic absenteeism during the second pandemic school year compared with the first, according to a report released in September.

As many as one-third of students from partnership schools and districts were absent from school each day in late winter of 2021-22, researchers at Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative said in a report. Students faced frequent school and classroom closures that required unplanned shifts in instruction and led to interrupted teaching and learning, they said.

In Detroit, 35 of 56 Detroit Public Schools Community District schools exited the partnership program last school year. The district still has 25 schools in the partnership program — 21 that did not exit the list and four new schools added this fall.

Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD superintendent, said in a press release that educational reform focused on changing expectations that the challenge of student achievement in the lowest performing schools is not the fault of children.

"From there, we invested in new, standard-based curriculum that meets grade level expectations, trained teachers and leaders on that curriculum, developed systems to monitor student achievement and well-being, provided additional resources to schools to better intervene academically and socially with students who were falling behind, and ensured schools were better staffed with teachers and had the right principal," Vitti said in a statement.

Partnership agreements run for three years, though schools that close during that time are released from their agreements, and those that do not meet their goals may restart on a new three-year cycle. This new round of partnerships started their agreements for the 2022-2023 school year with a set of benchmarks and improvement goals.

A full list of partnership schools can be found here.

