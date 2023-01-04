Special mass for Benedict XVI to be held in Detroit next Saturday

A special Mass will be held for the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a leader of Michigan's Catholic community, on Saturday, Jan. 14th.

The Vatican announced Benedict died Saturday at his home in the Vatican at age 95. For the last 10 years, he has been in papal retirement and living in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

The funeral Mass will be in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday and the "Mass of Suffrage" for Benedict will be celebrated by Rev. Allen H. Vigneron at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Priests, deacons and members of the Archdiocese are invited to the Mass.