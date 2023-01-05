Benson set to receive presidential honor from Biden for elections work

Washington — President Joe Biden is awarding Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson the second-highest civilian honor for her "exemplary contributions" to U.S. democracy following the 2020 election.

Benson and 11 others will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal during a Friday, Jan. 6 ceremony at the White House, two years after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a bid to stop certification of the election results.

Benson was selected because she "faced pressure from those seeking to overturn the election results, including armed protesters outside her home," the White House said Thursday. In December 2020, protesters gathered in front of her Detroit home chanting "Stop the Steal" and demanding a "forensic audit" of the election results. Some of the protesters were openly carrying firearms, according to state police, and her then-4-year-old son was inside.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to people who have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens" and is second only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom in non-military honors.

Michigan was one of a handful of competitive election states where Trump allies sought to stop certification of the results and sow claims of fraud that have been dismissed by courts, election experts, a Michigan Senate committee, officials within the Trump administration and others for lack of evidence.

Benson is the chief election officer in the state and was under fire from Trump well before the 2020 election showed him losing Michigan to Biden by nearly 3 percentage points or 154,000 votes.

Benson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the award.

Other honorees include six police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, including a posthumous award for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss; and former Philadelphia elections official Al Schmidt.

Biden has never before awarded the Citizens Medal. Trump gave out one — to Col. Rick Rescorla, who died while evacuating people from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Former President Barack Obama awarded dozens of people with the medal, which was established by former President Richard Nixon.

