Michigan high court clerk resigns

Lansing — Michigan Supreme Court officials Thursday announced the resignation of a clerk whose hiring by new Justice Kyra Harris Bolden sparked controversy because he'd spent 14 years in prison for shooting at police officers.

Just days after being sworn in as the state's newest Supreme Court justice, Bolden hired Pete Martel, who pleaded guilty to armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in 1994 after robbing a Genesee County convenience store and shooting at a police officer.

The hiring prompted sharp criticism from Richard Bernstein, a fellow Democratic-nominated justice who insisted someone with Martel's record should not work at the Michigan Supreme Court.

Hours after a story about the hiring broke in The Detroit News, Bolden said in a Thursday statement that Martel had resigned.

"I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," she said. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the Court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."

Bernstein said Thursday he hoped Martel could find employment where he could use his life experiences.

"I wish him only the best in his future endeavors," Bernstein said. "He should use his experiences in an advocacy role to try to make a difference. That's the crucial thing here: He can do great things as an advocate, but this court should not be advocates."

Bernstein, who campaigned with Bolden last fall, also said he hoped to bridge the gap between them.

"Now that this matter is behind us, I look forward to rebuilding my relationship with our new justice," he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Bolden in November to the seat vacated by former Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, who announced plans in September to retire and run a New York nonprofit.

Bolden was a Democratic nominee for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the Nov. 8 election, and she was narrowly defeated by Republican-nominated Zahra for the second seat. Zahra won 24%, while Bolden finished third with 22% of the vote. Bernstein finished first with 34%.

When Whitmer appointed Bolden, some Republicans criticized the move because Bolden hadn't previously served as a judge, although there's no requirement that Supreme Court justices have prior service in the judicial branch. According to the 1963 Michigan Constitution, Supreme Court justices are required to be registered voters, under age 70 and licensed to practice law in Michigan.

Bolden was elected to the state House in 2018, where she served as a member of the House judiciary and insurance committees. Her term as a state representative ended on Jan. 1, when she was sworn in as a justice on the state's highest court.

