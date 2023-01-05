Port Huron store owner accused of selling marijuana, THC products to minors

A Port Huron store owner accused of selling marijuana and THC products to minors has been ordered to stand trial.

Mohamed Alsan, 35, was charged with several crimes last month, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Alsan was arraigned on Dec. 24, 2022, in 72nd District Court in Port Huron on multiple charges, according to court records.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-less than 50 grams, a 20-year felony; maintaining a drug business and maintaining a drug house, each a two-year misdemeanor; and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony, the sheriff's office said. A judge set his bond at $25,000, which Alsan posted.

During a hearing Tuesday, a judge bound over the case against Alsan to the 31st Circuit Court of St. Clair County, records said. He is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Jan. 23.

The sheriff's office said a drug task force concluded a lengthy investigation into the sale of marijuana and THC products from Alsan's store, Top Shelf Hookah & Smoke Shop on 10th Street and Griswold Street in Port Huron on Dec. 21, 2022. The investigation was prompted by complaints about the sale of both to minors, it also said.

Investigators executed search warrants at the store and at Alsan's home on Carleton Street. They recovered "an extensive amount of marijuana and THC products with a street value of approximately $336,700," officials said. Police also seized more than $42,000 in cash. In addition, they seized a 9mm handgun at Alsan's home.

