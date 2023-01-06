1 dead in Lansing officer-involved shooting, state police investigating

One person is dead after being shot Thursday by police in Lansing and the Michigan State Police is investigating, officials said.

The shooting happened after 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Irene Court near Aurelius Road.

Lansing police officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. They arrived, heard gunfire, and requested backup, officials said.

Police officers and Michigan State Police troopers who were nearby responded. After they arrived, they encountered a person armed with a handgun. At that point, the armed suspect was shot by police, investigators said.

Officers then secured the suspect, rendered first aid, and summoned medics. Medics arrived and tended to the wounded suspect, who was pronounced deceased.

Police said they recovered the suspect's handgun and will release further details as they become available.

