State audit critical of Michigan's unemployment insurance agency on pandemic fraud, overpayments

A lack of software programming and instructions from past Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray that were meant to streamline pandemic benefits in 2020 prevented the agency from investigating jobless aid believed to have been a mistaken overpayment or potentially fraudulent, according to a new audit.

Even as recently as August 2022, the agency was still working to make the necessary changes to its software to identify workers who intentionally misrepresented their unemployment claims to get pandemic unemployment assistance since March 2020, the Auditor General's office said in a report.

The result was billions of dollars in overpayments in pandemic unemployment assistance where the agency failed to fully investigate claim issues such as no recent job, conflicting or nonexistent employment or identity documentation, or wages earned while also receiving unemployment.

"UIA emails from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic indicated the then UIA director instructed staff not to find fraud against claimants," the audit said, indicating senior managers disagreed with the decision. "Also, until their resignation in early November 2020, emails show the UIA director instructed staff not to question PUA claimants' self-attestations because they believed UIA lacked the authority to do so."

Gray abruptly resigned in November 2020 after months of problems with the agency's website during a surge in jobless claims at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration offered no explanation for Gray's departure at the time. In March 2021, the Whitmer administration disclosed that Gray was paid $85,872 severance as part of a separation agreement that requires Gray to "maintain confidentiality" regarding his employment and his departure.

The state audit released Friday contained 11 material conditions that found the agency was overall "not effective" in processing jobless aid claims during the pandemic. The audit faulted the agency for mispaying, overpaying, granting too many or too few waivers, failing to communicate clearly or at all with claimants, and removing investigative and managerial oversight of programs.

The findings, several of which have been detailed in earlier audits or legislative oversight hearings, give one of the more comprehensive views of the agency's claims processing in 2020 and 2021 as it struggled under the weight of record claims, unprecedented attempts at fraud and the rapid-fire implementation of federal COVID relief unemployment programs.

The agency criticized the audit — the fourth of five conducted by Auditor General Doug Ringler's office — in a call with reporters, arguing it lacked context, rehashed well-documented issues and failed to reflect the reforms the agency has made over the past year. But the agency also estimated about two-thirds of the report reflected previously undisclosed findings.

"We are doing this again and again and again," Unemployment Insurance Director Julia Dale said. "And at what point do we say we have addressed these issues, we have demonstrated our commitment to righting past wrongs and we've been transparent about the actions we've taken? Why do we keep revisiting these matters?"

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, who requested the audit with Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt and Sen. Ed McBroom, said the report shone more light on the "chaotic mess" at the agency during the pandemic.

"Oversight is more crucial now than ever," said Hall, R-Comstock Township. "This is no time for Democrats to let the foot off the gas and let down the people of our state who were harmed by the unemployment agency’s incompetence and who are still at risk."

Democrats took full control of the Legislature this week after winning narrow majorities in the House and Senate in the November general election.

The Auditor General's office, which is an arm of the Legislature, estimates the Unemployment Insurance Agency paid out about $10.2 billion in pandemic unemployment assistance based on invalid eligibility criteria or a lack of eligibility criteria in weekly certifications — an issue that emerged in June 2021 when the agency issued 648,000 notices to claimants who used ineligible criteria.

The unemployment agency is estimated to have made billions of dollars in fraudulent overpayments across several different programs but identified only 28 payments totaling $342,000 stemming from intentional misrepresentation related to the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program.

The agency, the audit said, reassigned its investigative divisions staff, removed fraud detection and prevention controls and changed oversight protocol to streamline payments early in the pandemic, allowing for "high dollar and high-risk benefit payments" without proper review.

The UIA granted about $1.7 billion in overpayment waivers in a manner that may have been "improper," the audit said, but did not consider waivers for about $280.7 million in PUA claims that may have qualified.

The agency became aware that 314,000 claimants paid about $3.3 billion in benefits weren't previously working, as required, but didn't take timely action to stop overpayments or begin to collect on overpayments.

The UIA waived a requirement improperly that made claimants certify whether they were able and available for full-time work, an issue related to massive confusion regarding the eligibility of part-time workers to receive jobless benefits.

In another finding, the audit determined the UIA should have required claimants to start seeking work in November 2020 but didn't do so until June 5, 2021. The audit also criticized the UIA for failing to respond to claimants' communication and issuing confusing communications, in other cases.

Dale expressed frustration Thursday with the audit, including the finding related to waivers, which she said was based on what the agency's stretched-thin staff was able to provide auditors while also trying to process waivers in a timely manner.

Moreover, she argued, the audit ignored the work the agency's done to correct the issues during the pandemic, such as contracting for a new software system, waiving $555 million in overpayments on 76,000 claims, rebuilding the unemployment insurance trust fund, and cracking down on fraudulent and criminal conduct related to unemployment.

"We really feel it necessary to set the record straight about what we’ve done," said Dale, who became the UIA director in October 2021 about a year after Gray's resignation.

