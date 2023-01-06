Northern Mich. healthcare workers lotto club claims $1M Mega Millions prize

A group of 78 Traverse City-based healthcare workers this week claimed a $1 million Mega Millions win after winning the prize in October.

The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club is made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers who claimed the $1 million prize won during press conference Thursday. Each member, who won during the Powerball's Oct. 21 drawing, received around $12,800 from the winnings.

"Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays," the club's representative Bernard Bossert said in press release.

Lottery clubs purchase tickets for a given game together and agree to divide the prize amongst themselves if they win.

Bossert purchased the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy at 626 West Front Street in Traverse City. The club has been playing for several years and has around 65 regular contributors, Bossert said. Anyone can contribute to individual drawings and Bossert posts results and contributors on a Facebook page for the club.

Bossert said he was in shock when he found out the club had won $1 million the morning after the Oct. 21 drawing.

"I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work," Bossert said. "A few hours later, I posted an article on the Facebook page about a $1 million winning Powerball ticket being sold in Traverse City. After I shared the article, club members began frantically reaching out asking if it was our club who had won, and that’s when I shared the big news!"

Powerball and Mega Millions are the only two multi-state lottery games offered by the Michigan Lottery. Since no one claimed the $785 million grand prize for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, there have been 23 straight drawings with no big winner.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is the sixth-largest in U.S. history and players can choose to receive their winnings through an annuity over 29 years or through a cash payout, which would be around $483.5 million. Most choose the cash payout.

There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners in 2023 but it was won six times in 2022, including one prize worth $1.337 billion, the third largest in U.S. history.

Michiganians feeling lucky have until 10:45 p.m. on Friday to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets and beat the 302,575,350 to 1 odds of winning.

