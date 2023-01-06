One killed by Amtrak train in Ypsilanti, authorities say

One person died Thursday night after being struck by an Amtrak train in Ypsilanti, officials said.

Huron Valley Ambulance officials said paramedics were called to the scene near Cross and River around 8 p.m. and found the person dead.

Amtrak said its Train 352 had been traveling from Chicago to Pontiac "when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train at Ypsilanti. There have been no reported injuries to the 76 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident."

Other details were not released Thursday night.

Ypsilanti police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Forest Avenue near Rice Street, just west of the collision, was closed as crews tended to the scene, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reported.

In its statement, Amtrak said the Federal Railroad Administration found trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States, followed by railroad crossing incidents.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews and our passengers," the company said. "They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings."