Ohio car chase ends in fatal crash in Monroe County

Village of Dundee — A police car chase that crossed state lines ended in a fatal crash at the intersection of W. Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street Friday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The chase started in Ohio when the male driver of a red 2007 Ford Fusion refused to stop for Toledo Police officers. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Napoleon, Ohio, had active felony warrants out for his arrest, the Sheriff's Office said. The Toledo Police Department and the Washington Twp, Ohio Police Department pursued the vehicle north on Interstate 75. The Toledo Police Department ended their pursuit of the vehicle when it entered Michigan but the Washington Twp Police continued to track and report the vehicle's location.

Monroe County Central Dispatch was notified about the vehicle pursuit by Toledo Police at 9:26 p.m. The driver exited I-75 at exit 2 and drove around southern Monroe County while law enforcement pursued him.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies chased the driver north down Telegraph Road to westbound S. Custer Road, deploying Stop Sticks to deflate two of the Ford Fusion's tires, the Sheriff's Office said in the news release.

The vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it entered the village of Dundee and the driver was "unable to negotiate the intersection" of W. Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street, the Sheriff's Office said. The car left the road to the northwest, hit a utility pole and then caught fire after coming to a stop.

Deputies extracted the driver and a female passenger who was identified as 46-year-old Lesley Rosales of Leipsic, Ohio. Both were taken to hospitals where Rosales was pronounced dead and the driver is currently in critical condition.

Neither of the vehicle's occupants was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the Ford Fusion's airbags did not deploy, the Sheriff's Office said. They believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The Dundee Township Volunteer Fire Department, Dundee Police Department, Monroe CommunityAmbulance and Michigan State Police all assisted at the crash scene. The incident is currently under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and anyone with information is asked to call them at 734-240-7756. Tips can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1-800-speakup.

