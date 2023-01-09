Mich. man charged with murder after firing AR-15 at New Year's party, killing 2

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

Paw Paw — A Michigan man accused of firing an AR-15 near a New Year's Eve party fireworks display and killing two people is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, is scheduled to appear in Seventh District Court in Paw Paw for a probable cause conference, according to court records.

Toppenberg was arraigned last week Wednesday in the same court on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. A judge ordered him held on a $1.5 million bond.

A preliminary examination of the case against him was scheduled for Jan. 17.

“The defendant fired a rifle that hit two other human beings at a distance of about 50 feet (15.2 meters)," said District Judge Michael McKay of Van Buren County's Seventh District Court.

“One was struck in the back of the head and one was struck four times. Again from about a distance of 50 feet. The incredible danger that that represents to the public cannot be overstated,” the judge said.

If convicted, Toppenberg faces up to life in prison for each of the second-degree murder charges.

According to authorities, deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office were called at about 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1 to a residence in the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. The township is about nine miles southwest of Paw Paw, 28 miles southwest of Kalamazoo and about 25 miles northeast of Benton Harbor.

A preliminary investigation revealed a group of about 10 people were celebrating in a wooded area. Two men were setting off fireworks about 100 feet away from the rest of the group, police said.

Shortly after midnight, Toppenberg allegedly got out an AR-15 and announced he was going to shoot, investigators said. He allegedly then fired 20-25 rounds horizontally in the direction of the fireworks, striking two people.

Jason Mccreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, Calif., was struck by a bullet in the head and died immediately, according to police. David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township, was hit in the abdomen and lower torso. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“We don’t have a clear understanding why he was shooting horizontally toward an area where fireworks were being set,” said Sgt. Greg Pentland with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Associated Press contributed.

