Sister of Mich. woman killed by boyfriend along with 2 kids says she was planning to leave

A West Michigan woman killed this weekend along with her two daughters was remembered Monday as the "shining light" of the family, said her sister, who noted that her sibling was planning to leave her boyfriend when he shot all three before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators for the Allegan County Sheriff's Office believe Cindy Clouse, 35, was shot by Roger Kyle Hagger, 34 , and that Hagger killed their two children before killing himself Saturday.

In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee Township on Saturday afternoon after a family member called police after seeing a member of the Clouse-Hagger family unresponsive through a window, the statement said.

Amy Lynn Clouse, who is Cindy Clouse's older sister, said her sister wanted to leave Hagger and "was packing her bags to do so."

"She didn’t tell us much, just that he was controlling," said Amy Clouse in a text message. "We never expected him to be capable of hurting her or the girls... There was a side to him we didn’t know. If we did know, we would of helped her leave."

Clouse said her family will always be heartbroken over the loss of her sister and two nieces. She said the two children's names were Autumn, whose 14th birthday would've been Tuesday, and Mackenzie, 10.

Autumn was "a goofball that loved with her whole heart and didn’t care to show it. She gave the biggest hugs," Clouse said via text. "She wanted to become a dermatologist so she can help build confidence in people that felt insecure about themselves."

Autumn was also learning to drive and draw, Clouse said. Her favorite thing to draw was mushrooms.

Mackenzie, 10, would always message Clouse and tell her that she loved and missed her.

"I miss those messages and my two little ones who are 9 and 7 still message her and I tell them to keep doing it because she can see it from heaven," Clouse said.

Mackenzie loved babies, doing makeup and sunflowers. She told her family she planned to be a cop and have a dog as an assistant so she could save animals.

"These two girls were a shiny light in everyone’s heart. That’s because they had an amazing mom," Clouse said. "Cindy’s one of my baby sisters and my best friend. We always did things together because our kids were like sets of twins."

Amy Lynn Clouse said Cindy Clouse worked in a nursing home and fell in love with helping the older generation. Cindy Clouse loved animals and had chickens, two goats, a pig and dogs.

"They will all be missed so much. Life’s not going to be the same. I told my girls to always have them in your heart so they can still experience new exciting things with them," Clouse said.

A GoFundMe was created to assist the family with funeral arrangements.