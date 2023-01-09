VP Kamala Harris to visit Ann Arbor this week for climate event

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Michigan on Thursday for a climate change event in Ann Arbor, the White House said.

Harris is expected to participate in a conversation "highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis." No further details were immediately available.

The scheduled Ann Arbor trip would be the third visit to Michigan by Harris since she became vice president on Jan. 20, 2021.

Harris was recently in Michigan in October when she attended a fundraiser with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of the midterm elections and discussed the CHIPS and Science Act that was intended to create better incentives for investing in the U.S. semiconductor industry to ease reliance on overseas supply chains.

That trip in October included a visit to a job-training site of the nonprofit Focus Hope in Detroit and a stop in Southfield for a voter education event with students.

In her first trip to Michigan in July 2021, Harris emphasized that "fighting for the right to vote is as American as apple pie,” as Republican legislators in Lansing pressed for changes to the state's voting system. She also spoke at a voting rights roundtable discussion at the then TCF Center in Detroit and emphasized the importance of continuing to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

President Joe Biden has been a more frequent visitor to Michigan, having traveled her seven times since taking office.

In November, Biden visited a SK Siltron CSS, a U.S. subsidiary of the Korean SK Group conglomerae that makes semiconductor chips near Bay City. He touted federal taxpayer investments in manufacturing to move supply chains to the United States and pursue an energy future with fewer carbon emissions.

