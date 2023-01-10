Marysville girl, 4, missing and endangered, state police say

A four-year-old Marysville girl has been reported missing and endangered, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Officials said they believe Lilliana Nardlini is with her non-custodial father, Eric Nardlini.

They said Nardlini is driving a burgundy 2020 Chevy Silverado or a charcoal-colored 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal.

Anyone who sees the girl or her father or has information about their location should call either 911 or the Marysville Police Department at (810) 364-6300.

