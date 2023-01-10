Michigan surpasses 3 million cases of COVID-19, deaths reach 41,000

Michigan surpassed 3 million cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to ebb after nearly three years.

The state surpassed 2 million cases on Feb. 4, when the fourth wave reached a high mark of nearly 20,000 cases per day.

The state added 9,814 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 165 deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 3,008,261 cases and 41,001 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

Michigan reported an average of about 1,402 cases per day over the last seven days, a 0.2% increase from a daily average of 1,399 cases a week prior.

On Jan. 3, the state said it had added 9,793 cases and 69 deaths from the virus in the previous week. The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.

Statewide health experts are not concerned about an increase in deaths as records lag, said Dr. Preeti Malani, infectious disease professor at Michigan Medicine.

On Monday, the state reported that 1,128 adults and 25 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a decrease from the previous reported totals of 1,210 adults and 13 children. Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, 2022, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday in Michigan, about 4% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, and there was an average of 1,325 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state. That compares with 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January 2022.

All Metro Detroit health departments are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend indoor masking for public settings and K-12 schools.

Ann Arbor Public Schools this week instituted a two-week mask mandate while indoors for students returning from winter break Monday.

"During this time of return from travel and social activities, the requirement of masks while indoors at school is a measure to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and related absenteeism and to prioritize health and in-school learning, particularly at this transition time following the winter break," Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift on Sunday announced in an online letter to the community. "We all understand the critical importance of our students and staff being present for in-school learning on every day possible."

The Jan. 9-20 mask mandate for school students, staff and visitors comes amid the flu season, the RSV respiratory virus and a new variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5, which officials call the "most transmissible" yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Wayne County Public Health Division last week recommended two weeks of masking in local schools, but did not require it.

"The return from winter break is a time of higher risk of transmission in the school-setting for not only COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses," it said in a statement. "Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of respiratory viruses."

The federal Food and Drug Administration in September signed off on updated versions of the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) gave its approval, as did CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and is now available in Michigan.

The CDC recently expanded the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years, following the FDA's amendment of Emergency Use Authorizations for the updated vaccines.

Michigan data

As of Monday, two counties in Michigan — Menominee County and Monroe County — are at a "high level" for the increased burden on health care or severe disease. Forty-one Michigan counties have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department.

In Michigan, 321 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the CDC. About 62% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units, and there have been five deaths.

As of Monday, 36 outbreaks were reported over the prior week, 31 of which were reported in long-term care facilities. The state is tracking 419 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 69% of state residents, or 6.9 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 255,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 31%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.6 million individuals, or 38% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster.

srahal@detroitnews.com