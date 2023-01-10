State board of education swears in members, elects officers

The State Board of Education swore in its newest members and elected its officers for the next two years at its first meeting on Tuesday in Lansing.

Mitchell Robinson, who was elected by voters in November, and Marshall Bullock, II, who was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December, took their oath which was administered by state superintendent Michael Rice.

Pamela Pugh, who was a board vice president last year, was also sworn in on Tuesday after her re-election in November. Pugh was promptly elected president by the eight-member board which is controlled by Democrats, 6-2. The vote was along party lines with Republicans Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder voting present.

The board elected co-vice presidents, Ellen Cogen Liption and Tiffany D. Tilley. Judith Pritchett was elected secretary, Bullock was elected treasurer and Robinson was elected as a delegate for the The National Alliance of Black School Educators.

Bullock is a former state senator and a Detroit Democrat who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August. Bullock fills a seat on the state education board held by Jason Strayhorn, who resigned in July. Strayhorn was also a Democrat.

Bollock's appointment came days after Mayor Mike Duggan hired the senator to be his director of government affairs. Before he got elected to the Senate in 2018, Bullock was a district director in the Duggan administration's Department of Neighborhoods.

Robinson, an East Lansing resident and music education professor at Michigan State University, won the at-large position on the board. The Democrat supports higher taxes for public education, and opposes school choice.

