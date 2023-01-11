Female corrections officer at Ingham Co. Jail assaulted by inmate

A female corrections officer doing wellness checks at the Ingham County Jail Tuesday was "brutally attacked" by an inmate, officials said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said. It also said it's unclear when she will be able to return to work.

"On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, a corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was brutally attacked by an inmate while completing safety and wellbeing checks," the office said in a post on its Facebook page. "Our deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack but sustained significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head before additional responding deputies subdued the inmate."

Officials said the deputy had been working for the sheriff's office for less than a year. They said the inmate had been in custody for more than two years awaiting trial for homicide.

"This is a clear reminder of the dangers our deputies face daily," Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in a statement. "We are grateful for the prompt response of our staff to intervene in the active assault and mitigate the outcome which likely would have been much worse. I would also like to thank Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane for personally visiting our deputy at the hospital."

Officials said the assault is under investigation and the findings will be submitted to the county prosecutor's office for review.

