Former Hillsdale Co. deputy sentenced for misconduct, exploiting his position

Former Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy Todd Barkley, 46, was sentenced for misconduct on Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.

Barkley used his position in the Sheriff's Office to coerce a woman into having a sexual relationship after arresting her on multiple occasions. He also drove to Fulton, Kentucky where the woman was receiving treatment for substance abuse and used his badge to take her out of her treatment facility for the purpose of engaging in sex, the news release said. The trip to Fulton was while Barkley was off duty.

Barkley has been sentenced to three years of probation, 90 days in jail to be suspended and will be registered as a Tier I Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 15 years. The registry is non-public and Barkley is also prohibited from serving in law enforcement in the future, according to the news release.

“The sentencing of Mr. Barkley makes clear that we will not tolerate misconduct by the men and women who wear the badge and choose to violate their sworn oaths and the law,” Nessel said in the news release.

Barkley was fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office in September 2021, investigated by a Michigan Sheriff's Association team and charged in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to misconduct in November 2022.

