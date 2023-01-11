MSU Trustee Vassar to chair board after split vote

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday elected Trustee Rema Vassar as the new chair, who prevailed over Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson with the help of a vote from Trustee Brianna Scott.

Afterward, the board unanimously elected Dan Kelly as vice chair for another two-year term.

The vote for chair was 5-3 for Vassar, a Wayne State University education professor who began serving in 2021.

Support for Vassar came from trustees Kelly Tebay, who nominated her; newly elected trustee Dennis Denno, Kelly, Scott and Vassar. When Scott was called for her vote, she hesitated for nearly a minute before voting for Vassar.

Voting for Knake Jefferson, a law professor, was past chair Dianne Byrum, who nominated her, along with Knake Jefferson and Sandy Pierce, appointed last month by the governor to replace Pat O’Keefe. O'Keefe resigned in November over concerns of transparency and cultural change since the scandal involving disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nasar.