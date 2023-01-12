Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says

Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday.

Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.

Byas faces up to life in prison if convicted, Swanson said during a virtual media briefing Wednesday.

A relative of Byas recently told a first-year teacher at Flint Cultural Center Academy "she had been victimized over a long period of time" by Byas, the sheriff said.

That teacher alerted a social worker and the academy's CEO, Eric Lieske, who contacted Swanson.

"This young lady was super courageous, and because of that positive and trustworthy, supportive relationship she had with her teacher, she was able to share a heart-wrenching, unthinkable situation that she had been going through," Lieske said during the briefing.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team was dispatched before Byas' arrest, Swanson said.

Authorities learned Byas had been convicted in 2015 of first-degree child abuse. They also are investigating a 2014 incident involving a child in the care of the father of three, the sheriff said. "We’re looking into that because that didn’t get, based on what we have now, investigated on every level that we should."

Byas remains at the Genesee County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 19.