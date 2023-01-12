MSP probes fatal crash between car, pedestrian on I-75 in Monroe Co.

A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV on Interstate 75 Wednesday in Monroe County, Michigan State Police said.

The investigation into the crash, which happened at about 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 near Mile Marker 8, is ongoing, according to authorities.

Troopers from the Monroe Post were called to the location for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. They arrived and found the woman and began investigating. Police said they determined she was struck by an SUV that was traveling north on the freeway.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify the woman, they said. She has brown hair and was wearing black and white pajama pants, a black long-sleeved shirt with the word "Pink" on it, and black sneakers.

Police said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the victim or the crash should call Michigan State Police Trooper Lehmann at (734) 242-3500.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez