Court of Appeals says name of employee involved with Schlissel should be private

The Michigan Court of Appeals this week upheld the ruling of a lower court that sided with the University of Michigan when it did not release the name of an employee involved in the situation that led to the firing of former President Mark Schlissel.

The UM Board of Regents fired Schlissel a year ago for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee following an anonymous complaint. While numerous emails were made public, the name of the employee was not released.

Charles Blackwell, a Farmington Hills activist who files records requests statewide, wanted to know the woman's name, so he filed a Freedom of Information request with UM. The university gave him the incident report but redacted with the woman's name.

Blackwell filed an appeal with the Court of Claims, saying that the employee and Schlissel used university resources. In August, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher disagreed that the woman's name should be released under FOIA, saying it is not subject to disclosure because it is "intensely personal in nature" and constitutes a violation of privacy.

Court of Appeals judges Mark Cavanagh, Colleen O'Brien and Michelle Ric upheld the Court of Claims' decision.

"The Court of Claims did not abuse its discretion by finding that the subordinate employee's name was exempt from disclosure," the judges ruled. "Redaction of the subordinate employee's name struck the right 'balance between preserving the informative value of the records sought and protecting the individual's right to privacy.'"