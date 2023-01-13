MSP: Shooting reported at Livingston County mall

Mark Hicks

Michigan State Police were on the scene of a shooting Thursday night at a Livingston County mall.

The incident was reported at the Green Oak Village Place near Brighton, the agency's Second District said in a post on Twitter.

"There is no threat to the public," the notice read.

Other details were not released.

The incident followed authorities investigating organized retail fraud, which led to five suspects arrested, Fox 2 reported.

Troopers remained on the scene in the 9600 block of Village Place Boulevard near US-23 after 11 p.m.

Green Oak Township police were not available for comment Thursday night. Livingston County Sheriff's officials had no information.

The mall, which is home to more than 40 stores including, Barnes & Noble and Ulta, closed at 9 p.m., according to the website.