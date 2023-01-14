Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

The majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.

The distribution, following an agreement reached in 2019, was expected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2022 but was delayed due legal challenges by the Ottawa County Commission, Nessel's office said in a statement.

On Friday, Wayne County Circuit Judge Patricia Fresard granted Nessel’s request for summary disposition, which officials say clears the way for settlement distributions to begin by Jan. 31.

“I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Nessel said in a statement Friday. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa County delayed millions of dollars from being put to good use to help Michigan residents our communities recover.”

The $81 million is the first of three payments of the settlements. Ottawa County had disputed the three payments, according to Nessel's office.

Doug Van Essen, an attorney for Ottawa County, was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

The opioid settlement funds the state receives will be directed to the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund created by the Legislature in 2022. The Opioid Advisory Commission, also created in 2022, will make recommendations on the opioid fund.

Michigan was among 13 states to share in a total $26 billion in settlements. The other states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Each state's share was determined based on population, number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder and the number of prescribed opioids, officials said.

Drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will pay out up to $21 billion over 18 years while drug maker Johnson & Johnson pays up to $5 billion over nine years, with up to $3.7 billion paid out during the first three years.

