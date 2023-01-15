Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell

Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months.

Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after corrections officers found the man, a Monroe resident, hanging in his cell at 11:49 a.m.

"The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started (CPR)," a sheriff's office press release said. "Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over."

The man was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

"Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased is being withheld," the release said. "Immediate family has been notified."

During a two-week span in April, two Monroe County Jail inmates committed suicide. On April 5, a 37-year-old Monroe man was found dead in his cell after hanging himself. A 19-year-old was found dead in his cell April 18, although the manner of death was not released.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating Sunday's death, sheriff's officials said. The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

"The Sheriff’s Office Peer Support team and Chaplin were on scene to assist staff and the individual’s family.," the release said. "The Sheriff’s Office is saddened at the loss of life and extends their condolences to the individual’s family."

