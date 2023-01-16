1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after struck by car in St. Clair Co. Friday

One woman is dead and a man suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Friday in St. Clair County, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday on Starville Road near Shea Road in Cottrellville Township, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said. Cottrellville is southwest of Marine City and north of Algonac.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it struck two pedestrians in the northbound travel lane of Starville Road. Officials said the Fusion was driven by a 70-year Armada man and a 69-year-old Armada woman was his passenger.

One of the pedestrians, a Clay Township woman, 30, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said. The other, a Bloomfield man, 27, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the Fusion's driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with deputies. They also said the area where the crash happened is unlit and has no sidewalks.

Police said they are waiting for the results of blood analysis and the investigation is ongoing.

