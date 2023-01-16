Detroit man arrested after allegedly driving stolen truck in Livingston Co.

A 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from sheriff's deputies in Livingston County in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen.

A deputy on patrol on Interstate 96 in Howell Township at about 7 p.m. checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup and the report came back that it had been stolen from a car factory's parking lot in Sterling Heights in December. As he drove closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the pickup's driver abruptly exited the freeway onto Highland Road.

Additional deputies joined the pursuit. It ended when they used a tactical driving maneuver to box in the truck. Authorities then took the driver and an occupant into custody.

During questioning, the driver told investigators he knew the truck had been stolen, officials said.

