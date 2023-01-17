Ann Arbor police seek suspect who shot into family's townhouse window Monday

Ann Arbor police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who fired a gun into a family's townhouse window Monday.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at the Creekside Townhouses near Platt Road and Interstate 94.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black Jeep backed into a parking space, a person dressed in dark clothing got out of the back seat, walked up to one of the townhouses, and fired two shots through the unit's front window. Police said the rounds traveled through the home where a family, including two children ages two and four, were sleeping. No one was injured.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random and warn the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Ann Arbor Police Department's Tip Line at (734) 794-6939 or email TIPS@a2gov.org.

