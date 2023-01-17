Study: PFAS in one serving of fresh fish 280 times greater than commercially caught fish

A single serving of freshwater fish per year may be the same as drinking water laced with toxic, so-called "forever chemicals" for a month, according to a study conducted by a Washington D.C.-based environmental watchdog group.

The study also found the levels of the chemicals in fish are higher in the Great Lakes and in urban areas.

Environmental Working Group officials on Tuesday said their scientists estimate that eating one freshwater fish caught in the United States in a year equals consuming water containing 48 parts per trillion of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, for one month.

Its researchers also estimate consuming a single freshwater fish meal may lead to the same exposure to PFAS as eating store-bought fish every day for a year.

"People who consume freshwater fish, especially those who catch and eat fish regularly, are at risk of alarming levels of PFAS in their bodies," David Andrews, senior scientist for the non-partisan Environmental Working Group and one of the study’s lead authors, said in a statement. "Growing up, I went fishing every week and ate those fish. But now when I see fish, all I think about is PFAS contamination."

Known as "forever chemicals," the substances are used in products ranging from cars and firefighting foam to medical devices, raincoats, and smartphones. PFAS has been tied to health problems, such as cancer and liver and kidney damage.

The group said it found the average amount of PFAS in freshwater fish was 280 times greater than forever chemicals detected in some commercially caught and sold fish. It based its research on data compiled by the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 500 samples of fish fillets collected in the U.S. from 2013 to 2015 under monitoring programs by the EPA, the National Rivers and Streams Assessment and the Great Lakes Human Health Fish Fillet Tissue Study.

Analysis of the data showed the median level of total PFAS in fish fillets was 9,500 nanograms per kilogram, with a median level of 11,800 nanograms per kilogram in the Great Lakes.

The group's study also said the greatest concentration of a forever chemical found in freshwater fish was something known as PFOS, once an ingredient in 3M’s Scotchgard, averaging roughly three in four of total PFAS detections. Last month, 3M said it would stop producing PFAS by the end of 2025.

Environmental Working Group officials said the study bolsters its calls for strict regulation of PFAS and increased testing of food such as fish since diet is thought to be a major source of PFAS exposure. It also highlights a particular issue in communities with environmental justice concerns and that depend on eating freshwater fish its members catch.

"The extent that PFAS has contaminated fish is staggering," Nadia Barbo, a graduate student at Duke University and lead researcher on the study, said in a statement. "There should be a single health protective fish consumption advisory for freshwater fish across the country."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez