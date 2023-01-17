Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.

A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said.

Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.

The truck's driver — identified as James Howard, 69, of Toledo — was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pickup traveled over the intersection's roundabout, through a home's yard, and into a tree.

State police continue to investigate, but found the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and believe alcohol was a factor.

