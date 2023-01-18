195 Mich. districts, schools get grants for school resource officers

Michigan will divvy up nearly $25 million to school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies across the state to hire 195 school resource officers for the next three years to boost school security, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced this week.

State officials estimate the program will enhance safety and security for more than 334,000 students in Michigan.

"Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school," Whitmer said in a statement. "These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teachers and staff are safe at school."

Sixteen districts, schools, or academies in Wayne County were awarded grants. Oakland County is home to seven grant recipients. And six Macomb institutions received them while schools in Lapeer, Livingston, and St. Clair counties each have three that got grants. A full list of the recipients can be found here.

A panel of representatives from education and law enforcement awarded the grants, giving priority to schools and school districts that currently do not have school resource officers as well as schools in communities with lower student enrollment and less total per pupil funding, officials said.

To be awarded a grant, recipients must contribute a 50 percent match.

The grants will be administered by the Michigan State Police and may be used to support salaries, benefits, and training for school resource officers.

Boosting school security has become a pressing issue for districts across Michigan, especially in the aftermath of the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead. Some districts have hired armed security guards to patrol their schools. Others have hired security consultants.

