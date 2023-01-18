Interim President Woodruff: MSU on 'upward trajectory'

Michigan State University is on an upward trajectory in many areas including an 82% graduation rate, increasing diversity and making the school a safe place, Interim President Teresa Woodruff said Wednesday during the State of the University address.

MSU's overall graduation rate is the result of the community's commitment to student success and efforts have increased to help students graduate in all categories, Woodruff said. MSU admitted a record incoming class this past fall that was among the university's most diverse class of first-year students.

"Word has spread about MSU's commitment to helping all of our students thrive and succeed," said Woodruff. "While I am pleased with this progress, there is always more work to be done."

She said the university's goal is working on an ambitious goal to increase MSU's 6-year graduation rate to 86%.

Programs have been added in the past year to help reach that goal including a new advising initiative and university advising unit; addressing health and wellness, a one-stop shop for enrollment management and a program to enroll students from Lansing Community College.

"We are evolving our academic services to catapult all of our students," Woodruff said.

Woodruff gave an overview of the university during a nearly hour-long speech about the state of the university, and its future, saying it is because of everyone's collective efforts.

"The state of the university is strong," said Woodruff. "As we sow our seeds of the future through the university's strategic plan, and as the sun rises and sets, our work will grow and create the harvest of our shared future: student success; faculty, academic staff and staff success; a sustainable, healthy, equitable and safe environment and research outcomes that affects lives. This, Spartans, is the future we are creating together."

