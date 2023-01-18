Pedestrian who died after being struck on I-75 in Monroe Co. identified

A woman who died after being struck by an SUV last week on Interstate 75 in Monroe County has been identified, state police said Wednesday.

Officials said the victim has been identified as Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren. Investigators said they identified her by her fingerprints.

They also said she had no known acquaintances in the area and it's not known why she was in Monroe County or why she was walking on the freeway.

The crash happened at about 9:48 p.m. Jan. 11 on I-75 near Mile Marker 8, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the area and found Quarterman after she was struck by an SUV that was traveling north on the freeway. Police said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the victim or the crash should call Michigan State Police at (734) 242-3500.