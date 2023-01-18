Person of interest in Zion Foster's death released, officials say

A man authorities have linked to the death of 17-year-old Zion Foster in 2022 is no longer in prison, the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.

Foster, an Eastpointe High School student, was reported missing Jan. 5, 2022. Police believe she was slain within weeks of her disappearance.

Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, 24, was reportedly the last person seen with the youth. The day after he was publicly named as a person of interest in the case, Brazier surrendered to police.

In March, he was convicted of lying to Eastpointe police about the investigation into Zion's disappearance.

Brazier was sentenced to between one year, 11 months and four years in prison, records show.

In April, he started at the department Reception and Guidance Center, spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. He then spent time at the Newberry Correctional Facility, Macomb Correctional Facility, Chippewa Correctional Facility and the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson.

The last site houses the Special Alternative Incarceration Facility, where Brazier was listed as assigned in MDOC records.

The SAI program started in 1988 as an alternative to prison for male probationers convicted of certain crimes and selected by courts, according to the website.

"The judge has to sign off for the prisoner to take part in it," Gautz told The Detroit News. "The state law governing the program says that successful completion results in an automatic parole."

Brazier was paroled Tuesday, Gautz said. Other details were not released.

News of the change did not sit well with Ciera Milton, Foster's mother.

"I'm livid. I'm disappointed. And it basically is like a slap in the face — especially for him to admit to a lot of what he did and it to be reported on national TV, recorded in court and he didn’t even get the 23 months" behind bars, she said in a phone interview. "... This feels like a failure in the system. It doesn’t make any sense."

Brazier was released about three months after officials ended a lengthy search for Foster's body in a Macomb County landfill.

Operation Zion was launched May 31 after Detroit police detectives learned her remains had likely been entombed in a Detroit dumpster emptied in the expansive Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

After hundreds of hours, about 7,500 tons of debris inspected and nearly $1 million spent, the decision was made to stop the operation in early October.

The effort was staffed by employees from Detroit's police, fire and public works departments who volunteered for overtime shifts. The Detroit Public Safety Foundation raised $453,000 in donations to help with food, material and other costs.

During a press conference Tuesday, Detroit police Chief James White noted his team "volunteered their entire summer to dig at a literal dump site and look for" Foster.

He also discussed Brazier, who has not been formally charged in his cousin's death. Last January, Detroit police submitted a warrant request seeking murder charges, although it was returned for more investigation."That case is still wide open," White told reporters Tuesday. "We think we’ve got a strong suspect for that case. There’s a lot of work to be done and we’re gonna to continue to do that work. It’s a sad, tragic ... unnecessary event that happened in our community and we should all be appalled. But we’re here and we know that she’s no longer with us. And we’re pretty confident who’s good for that unfortunate and heinous act. But the investigators have a lot of work to do with the prosecutor on that case."

When asked about authorities contacting Brazier, the chief said: "They are talking to him. Our detectives are constitutionally doing everything they can to talk to him, investigate him, visit with him, to make sure that we get what we need to charge that case the way it needs to be charged or at least submit charges so that it can be charged. But there’s a lot to it that I can’t go into right now."

Milton welcomed the police push to remain on the case.

"It lets me know that there is still hope he is going to get caught and reprimanded and not free like he is now … but it doesn’t change the fact that he shouldn’t be out," she said.

Meanwhile, Milton clings to memories of her daughter and vows to find justice.

"I have been an advocate for my children. I have stood with them, have stood behind them, have built them up and encouraged them," she said. "And to lose it does not change the fact that I will still fight for her. I will still advocate for her and I'm not letting this go."