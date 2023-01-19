Appeals Court upholds dismissal of Flint charges against Wells, Earley

C

A Court of Appeals panel on Thursday upheld a lower court's dismissal of charges against Michigan's former chief medical executive Eden Wells and Flint's former emergency manager Darnell Earley in the Flint water criminal case, a decision Attorney General Dana Nessel's office intends to appeal.

The three-judge panel affirmed Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly's dismissal of their charges in a brief order that noted the questions raised in the prosecution's appeal "are so unsubstantial as to need no argument or formal submission." The Appeals Court panel was made up of judges Colleen O'Brien, Mark Cavanagh and Kathleen Jansen.

Wells and Earley were among nine state and city officials charged in January 2021 in the case. Wells was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of misconduct in office and one count of willful neglect of duty; Earley faced three counts of misconduct in office.

Wells' and Earley's charges were dismissed last year by Kelly after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled a one-judge grand jury cannot be used to indict an individual.

Jerold Lax, Wells' attorney, said he was pleased the Court of Appeals "recognized the apparent meaning of the Supreme Court order and the appropriateness of Judge Kelly dismissing the case."

The decision in Wells' and Earley's cases came on the heels of similar appellate rulings in the case of former Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, who faced manslaughter charges in the Flint case.

The Flint Water Prosecution Team, led by Nessel's chief deputy Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, said it was "not discouraged" by the decision.

"It has always been our understanding that this matter will be resolved by the Michigan Supreme Court," the team said in a statement. "With that in mind, we will be appealing this decision."

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that the one-judge grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional and said the manslaughter charges against Lyon should be dismissed.

The high court issued similar rulings in relation to the other defendants in the Flint case, including Wells and Lyon.

