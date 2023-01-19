Pittsfield Twp. police probe death of woman found in car in parking lot

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in a Pittsfield Township parking lot Thursday.

Pittsfield Township police officers were called at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive near Interstate 94 and State Street for a report of a suspected shooting.

They arrived and found a vehicle with bullet holes visible on its exterior parked in a lot, according to authorities. Officers found a deceased woman inside the vehicle. She has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth.

Investigators said they do not believe the incident was random and they will release further details when they become available.

Anyone with information about the victim or the incident should call the Pittsfield Township Police's Detective Bureau at (734) 822-4958.

