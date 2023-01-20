Mother charged in 2022 fatal drowning of 4-year-old son in Ingham Co.

Meridian Township — A woman was charged this week with second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 drowning death of her 4-year-old son, police said.

Claire Elizabeth Powers, 34, was arraigned Wednesday in 55th District Court in Mason on the charge, according to police and court records. A judge set her bond at $75,000 and scheduled her next court date for Feb. 7, 2023.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

Police said they were called at about 9 a.m. on March 29, 2022, to a location near Lake Lansing for a report that two people had fallen into the water after their kayak overturned.

Police officers and firefighters arrived and found that a 4-year-old boy and his mother were in the water. Firefighters removed the two from the lake, officials said.

The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. Medics tried to revive the child and took him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.

On Jan. 12, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a second-degree murder charge against Powers. Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her without incident on Wednesday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853-4800.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez