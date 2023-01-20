Pittsfield Twp. police seek suspect in death of woman found in car Thursday

Pittsfield Township police are looking for a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot Thursday.

They also identified the victim as Andrea Grant, 50, of Plymouth.

Investigators said Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, is a suspect wanted in connection with her death. His whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Elinski is described as six feet two inches tall and weighing 245 pounds.

According to authorities, Pittsfield Township police officers were called at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive near Interstate 94 and State Street for a report of a suspected shooting. They arrived and found a vehicle with bullet holes visible on its exterior parked in a lot.

Officers found a deceased woman, later identified as Grant, inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Pittsfield Township Police's Detective Bureau at (734) 822-4958.

