Dexter man, dog die after weekend crash, vehicle fire

A man and his dog were killed in a burning vehicle over the weekend in Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Officials said troopers from the state police's Brighton Post were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday to the area of Lima Center and Seitz roads in Dexter for a report of a vehicle fire. They arrived and found a deceased man and a deceased dog inside the vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle left the roadway, crashed, and caught fire, police said.

Authorities identified the deceased man as Karl Weber, 33, of Dexter. Police said no other vehicles were involved and it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash.

They also said the investigation is ongoing.

