Gas prices tick up 4 cents a gallon in Metro Detroit since last week

Gas prices continue to tick up, jumping 4 cents a gallon in Metro Detroit since last week and 9 cents per gallon statewide, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in Metro Detroit is $3.39, up from $3.34 last week. Compared to this time last year, Michigan's current pump price is about 17 cents higher per gallon. At the end of 2022, prices were averaging below $3 a gallon, at $2.97 in December.

"An increase in demand has Michigan motorists seeing higher prices at the pump," Adrienne Woodland, the auto club's spokesperson, said in a release Monday. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week."

In Michigan, motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. Statewide, prices are $3.39 a gallon, up from $3.30 a week ago.

Metro Detroiters can still find prices below $3 a gallon in three cities. Gas Buddy records the Marathon station on Huron Street at $2.59, the Sunoco station on Grand River Avenue in Farmington at $2.83, and the Valero station on East 13 Mile Road in Warren at $2.94.

AAA report the most expensive gas price averages in: Lansing ($3.42), Jackson ($3.40) and Metro Detroit ($3.39).

The least expensive gas price averages are in: Ann Arbor ($3.34), Benton Harbor ($3.37), and Traverse City ($3.38).